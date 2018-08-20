App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Equity99

The stock has given strong technical break out on weekly chart after long consolidation. We are recommending a buy for short to long term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported better than expected performance in Q1FY19, led by healthy US sales (ex-Taro), strong growth in domestic business. Its sales and EBITDA grew by 16 percent YoY and 47 percent YoY, respectively, while PAT increased by 87 percent on higher other income, strong operating performance and lower tax rate.

Taro has unperformed in this quarter. It's US sales fell by 4.2 percent YoY, while ex-Taro US sales grew by 17.5 percent YoY to USD 240 million owing to launch of gWelchol AG, Yoansa and sales improvement from Halol unit. This clearly shows that Sun Pharma's dependency on the Taro is reducing.

India grew by 22 percent YoY on lower YoY base, while emerging markets business grew 21 percent YoY.

The stock has given strong technical break out on weekly chart after long consolidation. We are recommending a buy for short to long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:27 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.