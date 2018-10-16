Buy PNB Housing with target Rs 1,010, says Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After a steep correction of nearly 35 percent from its August high, PNB Housing price had reached an oversold level during the last week.

Oscillator like RSI is showing positive divergence where the stock price has made a new low and Oscillator has formed a higher low.

This setup indicates that bears seem to have lost the dominance gradually and there could be a chance of trend reversal for short term.

Therefore, we recommend buying PNB Housing for the upside target of 1010, keeping SL at 880.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.