App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNB Housing with target Rs 1,010, says Nandish Shah

Oscillator like RSI is showing positive divergence where the stock price has made a new low and Oscillator has formed a higher low.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

After a steep correction of nearly 35 percent from its August high, PNB Housing price had reached an oversold level during the last week.

Oscillator like RSI is showing positive divergence where the stock price has made a new low and Oscillator has formed a higher low.

This setup indicates that bears seem to have lost the dominance gradually and there could be a chance of trend reversal for short term.

Therefore, we recommend buying PNB Housing for the upside target of 1010, keeping SL at 880.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.