App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries, target Rs 1345: Siddharth Sedani

The company has reported a growth of 20 percent in its Q1-FY19 results at Rs 18,341 million as against Rs 15,289 million and recommend a buy on the stock, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siddharth Sedani

Pidilite Industries has been a pioneer in consumer and specialties chemicals in India. Its product range includes Adhesives and Sealants, Construction and Paint Chemicals, Automotive Chemicals, Art Materials, Industrial Adhesives, Industrial and Textile Resins and Organic Pigments and Preparations.

The company has reported a growth of 20 percent in its Q1-FY19 results at Rs 18,341 million as against Rs 15,289 million.

The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 20.8 percent at Rs 3,817 million as against 21 percent at Rs 3,210 million in Q1-FY18.

The PAT margins for the company stood at 13.1 percent at Rs 2,404 million in Q1-FY19 as against 14.8 percent at Rs 2,260 million in same quarter previous year.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.