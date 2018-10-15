Buy Pidilite Industries, target Rs 1345: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

Pidilite Industries has been a pioneer in consumer and specialties chemicals in India. Its product range includes Adhesives and Sealants, Construction and Paint Chemicals, Automotive Chemicals, Art Materials, Industrial Adhesives, Industrial and Textile Resins and Organic Pigments and Preparations.

The company has reported a growth of 20 percent in its Q1-FY19 results at Rs 18,341 million as against Rs 15,289 million.

The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 20.8 percent at Rs 3,817 million as against 21 percent at Rs 3,210 million in Q1-FY18.

The PAT margins for the company stood at 13.1 percent at Rs 2,404 million in Q1-FY19 as against 14.8 percent at Rs 2,260 million in same quarter previous year.

