Buy PI Industries, target Rs 880: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, PI Industries is on the verge of a breakout from the channel pattern neckline placed at Rs 790 levels.

A sustained trade beyond the neckline with healthy volumes can extend the rise to levels of 865-900. Further, on the daily chart, the stock has taken support at the 78.6% retracement level and turned upwards suggesting bullishness.

The RSI has turned upwards after taking support at 40-level suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 768-773 for targets of Rs 815-880, and keep a stop loss below Rs 740.

