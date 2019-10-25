Buy or Sell | Nifty can extend move towards 11,850-12,000

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends to go long on select private banks, cement stocks, autos and insurance companies.
Foreign Institutional Investors continue to pump in funds in India, which has led the base of the market to shift higher. Nifty has been witnessing news highs and lows, but it needs to hold above 11,500 zone, surpass 11,700 and extend its move to 11,850 and then to 12000.
In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends to go long on select private banks, cement stocks, autos and insurance companies. He suggests that investors should have a positive view on ICICI Bank.To find out more, watch the video.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:03 pm