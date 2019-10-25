Buy or Sell | Nifty can extend move towards 11,850-12,000

Foreign Institutional Investors continue to pump in funds in India, which has led the base of the market to shift higher. Nifty has been witnessing news highs and lows, but it needs to hold above 11,500 zone, surpass 11,700 and extend its move to 11,850 and then to 12000.

In this episode of Buy Or Sell, Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends to go long on select private banks, cement stocks, autos and insurance companies. He suggests that investors should have a positive view on ICICI Bank.