you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why Ashok Leyland is pick of the week

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities, suggests that a slight revival in sentiments has fared well for Ashok Leyland.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market will be primarily driven on the US-China trade talks and measures that the government takes to revive India's economy in the wake of poor macroeconomic data, released recently.

In this scenario, auto major Ashok Leyland is the pick of the week, according to Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities.

He suggests that volume has been declining month on month and slight revival in sentiment has fared well for Ashok Leyland. It is now poised for superior growth with sequential improvement in demand scenario to be the immediate growth driver.

To know more, watch the video.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy or Sell #video

