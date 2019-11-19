Buy or Sell | Here's why Ashok Leyland is pick of the week

The market will be primarily driven on the US-China trade talks and measures that the government takes to revive India's economy in the wake of poor macroeconomic data, released recently.

In this scenario, auto major Ashok Leyland is the pick of the week, according to Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities.

He suggests that volume has been declining month on month and slight revival in sentiment has fared well for Ashok Leyland. It is now poised for superior growth with sequential improvement in demand scenario to be the immediate growth driver.