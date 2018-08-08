Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 320: Abhishek Mondal

On the daily scale, Exide Industries has been trading in an uptrend where price is making higher highs and higher lows with moderate volumes.

Moreover, the stock has been continuously trading above its 21-days moving average which is placed at Rs 271 levels.

The key technical indicators Relative strength index (RSI) showing positive momentum and MACD is trading above zero line with positive crossover whereas (+) DI trading above (-) DI, which indicates limited downside in the stock.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 283-286 with a stop loss below Rs 260 (closing) and a target of Rs 320.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.