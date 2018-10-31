Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 290: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

After a decent correction from its 52-weeks highs, Exide Industries has bounced back strongly from lower levels after taking support around 200-DMA.

The Daily Relative strength index (RSI) is trading at 51.78, showing positive momentum and MACD is trading above its signal line.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 258-262 with a stop loss below Rs 240 (closing) for the target of Rs 289.