Buy Cipla, target Rs 730: Manav Chopra

Manav Chopra

Cipla is currently holding its monthly breakout levels and the momentum oscillators are showing bullish signs. In this volatile market, one should focus on pharma stocks.

The recent dip should be taken as buying opportunity in Cipla, the short-term target can be maintained at Rs 730 while placing a stop loss below Rs 610.

: The author is CMT, Head of Research at Indiabulls Ventures. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.