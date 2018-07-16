Buy Britannia Industries, target Rs 6750: Mazhar Mohammad

Mazhar Mohammad

Britannia Industries appears to have registered a breakout above its 2-month old ascending channel with new lifetime highs. Interestingly, this breakout also occurred after a brief consolidation of 6 days around its lifetime highs.

Hence, positional traders should go long in this counter for a target of Rs 6,750 with a stop loss of Rs 6,300.

: The author is Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.