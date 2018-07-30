App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma: Equity99

We believe Ajanta Pharma is in a sweet spot and this valuation justify for the company and have a buy rating, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

USFDA cleared Ajanta Pharma’s Dahej facility which was built with a capex of Rs 500 crore. While, the first block of its Guwahati facility which is dedicated for derma products started production during FY18, while the second phase’s expansion is underway and may see stabilisation by October 2018, company expects a contribution will start coming in FY20.

Apart from ramping up facilities and increasing capex company has also plans to acquire brands in India and abroad to supplement growth. In India, most of its core brands have stabilised and are showing growth.

Management also aims to strengthen its domestic presence. Apart from spending over Rs 800 crore in the last three years, it further plans to do capex of Rs 500 crore over a couple of years. Most of this capex will be spent on Guwahati facility’s second phase. We believe Ajanta Pharma is in a sweet spot and this valuation justify for the company. We have a buy rating on Ajanta Pharma.
Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 10:58 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.