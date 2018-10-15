App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aditya Birla Fashion, target Rs 237: Siddharth Sedani

On the strong profit growth, we raise our EBITDA margin estimate of Aditya Birla Fashion by 1 percent to 8.3 percent FY20E, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siddharth Sedani

India's largest big box fashion retailer, Pantaloons is one of the fastest growing lifestyle apparel retail destinations in India. Driven by the better product mix and store rationalisation, Pantaloons’ 9.6 percent margin was its highest, expanding 330bps YoY.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:00 am

