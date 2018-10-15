Buy Aditya Birla Fashion, target Rs 237: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

India's largest big box fashion retailer, Pantaloons is one of the fastest growing lifestyle apparel retail destinations in India. Driven by the better product mix and store rationalisation, Pantaloons’ 9.6 percent margin was its highest, expanding 330bps YoY.

On the strong profit growth, we raise our EBITDA margin estimate of Aditya Birla Fashion by 1 percent to 8.3 percent FY20E.

