    Bulk Deals | Vikas Khemani raises stake in Man Industries, buys additional 4 lakh shares

    Vikas Khemani had held a 2.61 percent equity stake or 15.43 lakh equity shares in Man Industries, as per the shareholding pattern of March 2022.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    May 11, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Investor and Carnelian Capital's founder Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani has acquired additional 4 lakh equity shares in Man Industries via open market transactions on May 11.

    Khemani bought these shares at an average price of Rs 73.79 per share on the day when the stock crashed 14 percent to close at Rs 74.55.

    Vikas Khemani had held a 2.61 percent equity stake or 15.43 lakh equity shares in Man Industries, as per the shareholding pattern of March 2022.

    Among others, Nomura Singapore has purchased 2.65 lakh equity shares in Vaxtex Cotfab at an average price of Rs 35.6 per share. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 35.60.

    Resonance Opportunities Fund has bought 8.8 lakh equity shares in Alliance Integrated Metaliks, at an average price of Rs 33.63 per share. The stock gained 3 percent at Rs 33.60.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Man Industries (India) #Market Edge #Vaxtex Cotfab
    first published: May 11, 2022 10:59 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.