    Bulk deals | Porinju Veliyath raises stake in Aurum PropTech; SBI MF buys Endurance shares

    Veliyath already had 1.05 percent stake in Aurum PropTech as per March 2022 quarter shareholding pattern.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Ace investor Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding by 1.39 percent in software company Aurum PropTech via open market transactions on April 26.

    Veliyath has bought four lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 15.85 per share, as per the bulk deals data on Tuesday.

    He already had a 1.05 percent stake, comprising three lakh shares, in Aurum as per March 2022 quarter shareholding pattern.

    Among other deals, SBI Mutual Fund bought 23.73 lakh equity shares in auto ancillary company Endurance Technologies (representing 1.7 percent of the total paid-up equity). These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,162 per share. The stock gained 3 percent to close at Rs 1,163.

    Barclays Securities India purchased 7.56 lakh equity shares in Nandan Denim at Rs 53.73 per share, while investor Niraj Rajnikant Shah offloaded 12 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 54.75 per share.

    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:08 pm
