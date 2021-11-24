Bulk Deals | Ipca Labs picks 16.73% stake in Lyka Labs, Dolly Khanna buys 0.58% shares in Simran Farms

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ipca Laboratories has gradually been increasing stake in Lyka Labs, the pharmaceutical formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer, as so far Ipca bought more than 26 percent shareholding in the company from investors in last three consecutive sessions.

As per the latest bulk deals report on November 24, Ipca Labs acquired 48 lakh equity shares in Lyka Labs (16.7 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 130.4 per share on the BSE.

However, Shruti Mayank Shah & Prasham Mayank Shah sold 15 lakh shares each, and Mayank Jashwantlal Shah offloaded 18 lakh shares at Rs 130.4 per share on the BSE.

In total, Ipca Labs, so far, bought 76,24,142 equity shares or 26.57 percent stake in Lyka Labs via open market transactions in the current week. Lyka Labs was locked in 5 percent upper circuit today at Rs 135.

Among other bulk deals, ace investor Dolly Khanna bought 22,344 equity shares in Simran Farms (0.58 percent stake) at Rs 135.19 per share on the BSE. The stock rallied 8 percent to close at Rs 136.55.

Sony Sebastian sold 1,06,19,497 equity shares in Vikas Proppant & Granite at Rs 1.6 per share on the NSE.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 50,000 equity shares in NXTDIGITAL at Rs 31.9 per share, however, Aviator Global Investment Fund offloaded 73,174 equity shares at Rs 33.58 per share and New Leaina Investments sold 75,083 equity shares in the company at Rs 31.91 per share on the NSE.