    Bulk Deals | BofA Securities Europe SA picks 1.6% stake in Dhani Services

    Bulk Deals | Private equity firm Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 1 crore equity shares in Dhani Services at Rs 153 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    BofA Securities Europe SA on February 4 has picked a 1.6 percent equity stake in Dhani Services (earlier known as Indiabulls Securities) via open market transactions. The stock settled 0.26 percent lower at Rs 153.45 on the NSE, taking total gains to over 17 percent in the previous two consecutive sessions.

    Institutional broker BofA Securities Europe SA has bought 97,53,962 equity shares in the company at Rs 153 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.

    However, private equity firm Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 1 crore equity shares in Dhani at Rs 153 per share.

    Tamarind has been the seller for the second consecutive session. In the previous session (Thursday), it had sold 4 crore equity shares in Dhani, whereas Nomura Singapore acquired 1 crore shares in the company.

    As per the shareholding pattern, Tamarind held a 10.01 percent equity stake (6.10 crore equity shares) in the capital market company Dhani.

    Among other deals, promoter Lava Ramesh Katti bought 10 lakh equity shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 22 per share on the NSE.

    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Dhani Services #Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 08:09 pm
