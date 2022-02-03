Bulk Deals | Vijay Kedia buys 40,007 shares in Ambika Cotton Mills, Nomura acquires 1 crore shares in Dhani Services

live bse live

Investor Vijay Kedia on January 3 acquired 40,007 equity shares in Ambika Cotton Mills at Rs 2,243.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. This resulted into acquisition of 0.7 percent stake by the investor Vijay Kedia.

Nomura Singapore bought 1 crore equity shares (resulting into 1.63 percent stake) in Dhani Services (erstwhile Indiabulls Securities) at Rs 153 per share, however, Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 4 crore equity shares at Rs 139.62 per share on the NSE.

Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd held 6.10 crore equity shares or 10.01 percent stake in Dhani Services as of December 2021.

Serum Institute of India sold 3.58 lakh equity shares (0.58 percent stake) in Panacea Biotec at Rs 278.15 per share on the NSE. Serum Institute of India had held 52,63,920 equity shares or 8.59 percent stake in the company as of December 2021.