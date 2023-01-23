English
    Budget 2023: Data centres and green hydrogen to drive private capex growth

    With increasing data usage and India's aim to boost local production and encourage the use of green hydrogen, data centre and green hydrogen space could be in the spotlight in the years coming ahead.

    Dipti Sharma
    January 23, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
    Representative image.

    With the market buzzing with budget expectations just ahead of the event, some believe segments like data centres and green hydrogen could be key drivers of private capital expenditure.

    Data centres

    With increasing data usage, there is an increasing need to store the information, and there is a possibility that the government in the upcoming budget will announce some incentives to encourage and promote participation in this space, some analysts believe.

    The rollout of 5G telephony, they say, will lead to higher data generation and to more edge computing, where the data centre is closer to the user. This in turn will drive up demand for hyperscale data centres in India, Nomura said in a December 9 report.

    In fact, clean tech-focused and impact fund managers have started increasing their allocation to companies that are on track with the robust energy transition themes including storage and green hydrogen themes, Upadhyay said.