MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

BSE StAR MF reaches new highs, processes 26.52 lakh transactions in a single-day on November 8

It surpassed its previous best single-day record of 24.08 lakh transactions registered on September 13, the exchange said in a statement.

November 09, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record of 26.52 lakh transactions in a single day on Monday.

It surpassed its previous best single-day record of 24.08 lakh transactions registered on September 13, the exchange said in a statement.

Snehal Dixit, Business Head-Mutual Funds BSE StAR MF, said that numbers are an indication of growth at every level. It’s a good sign as investors are getting educated, doing a variety of transactions like purchase, switch, redemption, on StAR MF platform.

"We expect to see investments growing further with increased number of transactions, long-term investment approach and asset allocation across multiple MF schemes. Imparting more knowledge through creating awareness is one of the objectives of StAR MF platform," she added.

In October, BSE StAR MF processed a record 1.6 crore transactions worth Rs 42,927 crore. The previous monthly record of 1.52 crore transactions was achieved in September.

Close

Related stories

Overall, the platform achieved 9.4 crore transactions in the first seven months (April-October) of the current financial year, as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 9.16 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 208.55 crore in this month, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched the BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.
Tags: #BSE Star MF #markets
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.