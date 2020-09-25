172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|bse-sees-listing-of-commercial-papers-debentures-of-rs-41200-crore-on-single-day-5884151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of Rs 41,200 crore on single day

This takes the total fundraising to over Rs 10 lakh crore on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.

PTI

Leading stock exchange BSE said it has witnessed listing of commercial papers and debentures worth a little over Rs 41,200 crore on a single day on Wednesday.

Close

This takes the total fundraising to over Rs 10 lakh crore on the exchange across various debt and equity instruments for the financial year 2020-21.

On Wednesday, the exchange saw listing of papers worth Rs 41,203 crore, which comprises Rs 30,995 crore through commercial paper and Rs 10,208 crore through non-convertible debentures, BSE said in a statement.

So far in the ongoing fiscal, BSE has enabled listing of commercial paper to the tune of Rs 4.26 lakh crore and bonds of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

In addition, equity instruments through mainboard initial share-sales, SME initial public offers, SME start-ups, rights issue preferential issues and emerging investment vehicles-- REITs and InvITs -- worth over Rs 3.31 lakh crore have also been listed during the period.

First Published on Sep 25, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.