BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days to reach 12 crore-mark

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform in a span of 148 days, taking the total count to 12 crore.

The exchange added one crore investors' accounts between July 18 and December 13, BSE said in a statement.

In comparison, the exchange took 124, 91, 85 and 107 days for the previous milestones of 11 crore, 10 crore, 9 crore and 8 crore, respectively.

"BSE crossed the milestone of 12 crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) on December 13, 2022," the exchange said. Of the 12 crore users, 42 per cent fall in the 30 to 40 age brackets, followed by 23 per cent in 20-30 years and 11 per cent in the 40-50 age bracket.

In terms of states, Maharashtra leads in terms of investors with a share of 20 per cent of the total 12 crore investors. This was followed by Gujarat at 10 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9 per cent and Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at 6 per cent each.

The exchange did not specify how many of these accounts are active or only for mutual fund investments, as a vast majority of trading volume is on rival bourse NSE.

Founded in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.

BSE has a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange -- Deutsche Bourse -- as a strategic partner. It provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.