App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Broader markets underperformed Nifty, but these top 15 smallcaps rally 10-27% this week

Even though broader markets lost ground, the more action was seen in smallcaps than midcaps during the week.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The rally on Friday helped benchmark indices closed flat with a positive bias for the week ended April 26, but the broader markets underperformed with Nifty Midcap index falling 1.9 percent amid mixed earnings.

It indicated that traders remained cautious in the run up to general elections and as US-China are yet to solve their trade issues. Oil prices fell sharply on April 26 after US told OPEC to lower fuel prices, but are still at elevated levels with Brent crude futures at around $72 a barrel.

"Markets during the week traded largely sideways with an upward bias although Nifty went up during the week; but the small and mid-cap indices were still languishing indicating that the markets are in no hurry to set a decisive path for themselves yet," Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

He said such divergent behavior of the Indian bourses will generate no meaningful direction for the markets.

related news

Even though broader markets lost ground, more action was seen in smallcaps than midcaps during the week.

Around 200 out of 740 smallcap stocks closed in the green and of which top 15 stocks rallied between 10 percent and 27 percent.

These 15 stocks outperformed others among BSE Smallcap index are Bank Of Maharashtra, Indiabulls Real Estate, RPP Infra ProjectsRPG Life Sciences, Supreme Infrastructure, KPR Mill, Sasken Technologies, Orient Green Power Company, Diamond Power Infrastructure, etc.

Image127042019

Among midcaps, only 20 percent of the stocks closed in the green, of which  eight stocks gained between 2-9 percent - Gruh Finance, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, AU Small Finance Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, ABB India, Supreme Industries, Tata Global Beverages and Rajesh Exports.

Overall, market is expected to remain in a consolidation mode in the coming week and the focus would be on March quarter earnings and general elections, experts said, adding that crude oil prices will also be closely watched.

"Open interest is consistently reducing in the futures market given the already elevated levels and the uncertainty on election outcome. Status quo is expected to be maintained going forward. Therefore, markets are expected to move either 2/3 percent up or down from the current levels," Jimeet Modi said.

He aked investors not to rush into the markets in the current indecisive phase. He advised against going shopping till atleast May 23 when the election results come out.

Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking, who also reiterated cautious view on markets, suggests focusing on trade management and traders should align their trades accordingly.

Among the sectoral indices, pharma and IT pack look strong while metal and media counters may continue to underperform, he said.

FIIs remained net buyers during the week to the tune of more than Rs 4,500 crore, taking total inflow over Rs 69,000 crore in February-March and April. However, during the same period, DIIs were net sellers as they continued to prefer profit booking.

Technically, on the weekly chart the Nifty has formed a bullish candle with a long lower shadow indicating buying at lower levels.

Nifty is trading above 20, 50 and 100 day SMAs which is important short term moving average, indicating positive bias in the short term, experts said.

"The index is moving in a higher top and higher bottom formation on the weekly chart indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 11,800 levels it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 11,850-11,900 levels," Rajesh Palviya, Head- Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

However if the index breaks below 11,700 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 11,650-11,600 levels, he said.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This Marvel superhero film is ...

Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Sh ...

David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan's wedding to Natasha Dalal, reveals ...

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This MCU giant collects Rs 2,1 ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join hands for a productio ...

Amitabh Bachchan in Abhishek Bachchan's throwback post is the perfect ...

Salman Khan bats for censorship in digital space, says there should be ...

Ishaan Khatter breaks the internet with Gulzar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ...

Aashiqui 2 clocks in 6 years: Shraddha Kapoor croons Tum Hi Ho and a b ...

'From Gandhi to Jinnah': Shatrughan Sinha Invokes Pakistan Founder to ...

UP Board Result 2019: UPMSP Declared Class 10th, 12th Results at upres ...

'If You Respect Police': Milind Deora Dares PM Modi to Cancel Pragya T ...

Shraddha Kapoor Sings 'Tum Hi Ho' as Aashiqui 2 Completes 6 Years, See ...

IPL 2019 | SRH Players Cool-off in Pool Ahead of Crucial Set of Fixtur ...

Mahindra to Deploy 50 Electric Vehicles in India on Uber Platform

IPL 2019 | Just Tried to Bowl Back of a Length & was Rewarded: Krunal

Three Children Injured as Cops Open Fire at Robbery Suspect in Oklahom ...

Biplab Deb's Wife Rubbishes Divorce Rumours, Calls it Conspiracy to Ta ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka blasts: 6 children among 15 killed after suicide bombers set ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: With World Championships, Tokyo 20 ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Apple iPhone XR 2019 to come with iPhone XS camera features: Report
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.