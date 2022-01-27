MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bharti Airtel's Africa arm to be added to FTSE 100 index

Airtel Africa, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019, has a market capitalisation of close to $8 billion

Mumbai / January 27, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Bharti Airtel’s subsidiary Airtel Africa will become part of the FTSE 100 index, the UK’s leading stock market gauge, from January 31, the company said in a press statement on January 27.

“This is a significant milestone for Airtel Africa, which becomes part of the FTSE 100 in just two and a half years of listing on the London Stock Exchange joining the most valuable companies,” Bharti chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

Airtel Africa listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019. The company commands a market capitalisation of close to $8 billion.

Bharti Airtel said that the inclusion in the FTSE 100 index was the mark of the growing confidence of investors in the business.

“Airtel entered Africa in 2010 and the business has demonstrated consistent growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation, as well as strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage,” Bharti Airtel said.

Close

Airtel Africa serves around 122 million subscribers across the continent. In the six-month period ended September 30, Airtel Africa’s revenue grew 25.2 percent to $2.3 billion while its net profit doubled to $335 million.

“Airtel Africa is a strong player in the African continent, which has emerged as the next growth frontier globally,” Mittal said.

At 2.56 pm, Bharti Airtel was trading 0.4 percent down at Rs 709.95 on the National Stock Exchange.
Tags: #Airtel Africa #Bharti Airtel Limited
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:58 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.