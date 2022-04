business Bajar Gupshup | Markets snap 2-day losing streak aided by broad-based buying The Indian equity benchmarks broke the two-day losing streak to end higher on April 26. At close, the Sensex was up 777 points and the Nifty was up 247 points. All sectoral indices ended in the green, with auto, realty and power indices gaining 2-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.7-1.6 percent