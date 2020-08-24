172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|axis-bank-now-decides-to-acquire-only-17-stake-in-max-life-from-29-earlier-5748961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank now decides to acquire only 17% stake in Max Life from 29% earlier

As per media reports, Max Life Insurance and Axis Bank have modified some terms of their proposed joint venture (JV) in order to comply with regulatory norms.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Axis Bank on August 24 said it has proposed to acquire 17 percent share of Max Life, reducing it from the earlier proposed 29 percent.

"...Axis Bank now proposes to acquire 17.002 percent of the equity share capital of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18 percent post the transaction. The parties have executed the definitive agreements," the company said in a BSE filing.

"Axis Bank and Max Life will shortly approach the respective regulatory authorities, with revised applications for their consideration and approval. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals," the regulatory filing further added.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Business #buzzing stock

