App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma share price hits over 5-yr low on USFDA observations

Company believes that none of these observations are related to data integrity issues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma share price hit more than 5-year low intraday on November 14 after company received 14 observations from the US health regulator for its Pashamylaram unit.

The stock fell as much as 9.4 percent to Rs 392.60 on the BSE, the lowest level since August 2014. It was quoting at Rs 399.95, down Rs 33.45, or 7.72 percent at 1032 hours IST.

The drugmaker informed exchanges that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected its Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility situated at Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, during November 4-13, 2019.

Close

"At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a 'Form 483' with 14 observations," said Aurobindo in its BSE filing.

related news

The company believes that none of these observations are related to data integrity issues. "We will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline," it said.

Aurobindo in its conference call on November 13 had said currently it has a warning letter for Unit 11 and OAI status for Unit 1 and Unit 9.

"We expect reinspection of 3 units to take place over January-March 2020. Unit 7 observations were not related to data integrity. Any plant that has more filings can expect more inspections. Hence, we could see more inspections and more inspectors due to more filings," it added.

India's second-largest drugmaker on November 12 reported a 4.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 639.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, on higher expenses.

Revenues rose 17.9 percent YoY to Rs 5,600.5 crore. The US formulation business accounting half of Aurbindo’s revenues grew 27.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,835.5 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the US business gained 5.5 percent.

Aurobindo's net debt dropped 9.5 percent on QoQ basis to Rs 3,703.5 crore. "We are targeting to achieve zero net debt over the next 3 years in the existing business," Aurobindo said in a concall.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.