Ashish Kacholia buys into 3 stocks with market cap of less than Rs 2,000 crore in Q1

Media-shy investor Ashish Kacholia, who is known for picking mid-cap and small-cap stocks early, picked up over 1 percent stake in three stocks during the June quarter -- Majesco, NIIT, and V2 Retail.

Both small-cap and mid-cap stocks have trailed large-cap ones so far this year and value investors like Kacholia look for stocks that are now available at attractive valuations after having corrected.

Interestingly, all three stocks that Kacholia added to his portfolio have a market capitalisation of less than Rs 2,000 crore, according to data on BSE's website, and have fallen by up to 20 percent this year.

Majesco, which specializes in providing insurance technology and core system software solutions to over 120 insurance carriers globally, slipped a little over 20 percent over the period.

NIIT, which provides a comprehensive suite of managed training outsourcing services, has fallen 12 percent since January.

V2 Retail, which is a "One Stop Family Shop" with a comprehensive portfolio of product offerings, is down nearly 9 percent for the year so far. The company offers smart, and fashionable apparel at an affordable price.

Kacholia has 18 stocks in his portfolio in which he holds over 1 percent stake, according to shareholding data as on July 19. He reduced his stake in APL Apollo Tubes by 21 basis points to 1.48 percent during the June quarter.

The investor also reduced stake in Pokarna by 137 basis points to 5.97 percent as at the end of the June quarter. APL Apollo Tubes is down 16 percent since January, while Pokarna has fallen 31 percent.

Kacholia increased his stake in 6 companies, including Ester Industries, in which he raised his stake by 12 bps to 1.59 percent during the June quarter. He also increased stake in GHCL by 15 bps to 1.69 percent.

Other companies in which he raised his stake include Nocil, Poly Medicure, Shaily Engineering, and Vaibhav Global.

The ace investor kept his stake constant in 7 companies during the quarter gone by -- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, KPIT Technologies, MIRC Electronics, Mold-Tek packaging, Shreyas Shipping, Vadilal industries, and Vishnu Chemicals.

