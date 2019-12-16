Ashiana Housing share price jumps 17% after Jamshedpur project booked 97%

Shares of Ashiana Housing rallied 17 percent intraday on December 16 after the developer told the exchanges that phase 1 of its project in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand was booked 97 percent.

The Delhi-based real estate company said that it had converted 244 'expression of interests' into bookings of the total 250 units available at Ashiana Aditya.

Ashiana Aditya has a total saleable area of 6.72 lakh square feet. The project, located in Jamshedpur's Adityapur, has two and three-BHK units.