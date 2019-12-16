Ashiana Housing share price jumps 17% after Jamshedpur project booked 97%

Ashiana Aditya project has a saleable area of 6.72 lakh square feet.
Shares of Ashiana Housing rallied 17 percent intraday on December 16 after the developer told the exchanges that phase 1 of its project in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand was booked 97 percent.
The Delhi-based real estate company said that it had converted 244 'expression of interests' into bookings of the total 250 units available at Ashiana Aditya.
Ashiana Aditya has a total saleable area of 6.72 lakh square feet. The project, located in Jamshedpur's Adityapur, has two and three-BHK units.
The stock was quoting at Rs 97.55, up Rs 8.65, or 9.73 percent, on the BSE at 1238 hours.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 12:54 pm