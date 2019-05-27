App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'As long as Nifty trades above 11,591, maintain a buy-on-dips strategy'

Nifty’s 5-week SMA is rising and is placed around 11,611, which implies weakness is only below the crucial support of 11,611

Shabbir Kayyumi
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NDA's convincing victory on May 23 triggered strong buying on bourses. Nifty scaled a life high of 12,041. It has broken out from strong resistance trend line placed on hourly time frame around 11,700 and managed to cover an unfilled bearish gap placed between 11,712 and 11,657 indicates strong follow up buying in progress and index will trade with bullish bias unless a close below this trend line.

Recently RSI on weekly time frame took a reversal from 50 mark forming pullback buy pattern, indicating completion of correction sell leg and resumption of the original medium-term bull trend.

Nifty’s 5-week SMA is rising and is placed around 11,611, which implies weakness is only below the crucial support of 11,611. Till then one should opt for buy on dip strategy.

Moreover, immediate resistances for the index are: 11,883 (earlier life high), 11,930 (trend line resistance), and 11960 (upper Bollinger band). Crucial support lies around 11,591, which is weekly low price after the exit poll.

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

As long as the index is trading above 11,591, we maintain buy-on-dip strategy. Moreover, Nifty trading above 11,970 will accelerate up move taking it towards 12,200.

Here are the top stock trading ideas that can give good returns:

Tata Motors: Buy around Rs 177 |Target: Rs 210| Stop loss: Rs 159| Upside: 19 percent

The stock is moving in a well defined horizontal line of multiple touch point and appears to have strong support around Rs 169-170 as it bounced back multiple times from this demand line. It also maintained its uptrend on the short-term chart and is trading well above its short-term moving averages.

The momentum oscillator, RSI also favours the price pattern. One can accumulate the stock around Rs 177 for an upside target of Rs 210 and a stop loss below Rs 159.

Indian Bank: Buy around Rs 260 |Target: Rs 300| Stop loss: Rs 238| Upside: 15 percent

The stock has corrected from the peak of Rs 373 and has shown signs of bottoming out around Rs 224-230. Formation of bullish candle on the daily chart is showing a halt in its downswing suggesting positive bias in stock.

We recommend a buy in this scrip at Rs 260 with a stop loss of Rs 238 for an upside target of Rs 300.

Canara Bank : Buy Around: Rs 270 |Target Rs 300| Stop loss: Rs 255| Upside: 11 percent

The stock gave a falling trend line break out on the daily chart. Formation of a double bottom on the weekly chart is around the corner that suggests trend reversal is imminent. From last few days, it has been consolidating above the same that implies strength. Formation of long bull candle while giving trend line breakout indicates stock can surge further.

We recommend buying Canara Bank around Rs 270 with a stop loss of Rs 255 for the target of Rs 300.

Cipla: Buy around Rs 560 |Target: Rs 600| Stop loss: Rs 539| Upside: 7 percent

The counter appears to have formed a short-term bottom as it repeatedly attracts buying interest around Rs 555-560. Formation of Cup & Handle pattern on the daily chart which is a continuous pattern indicate upside move. Buying momentum will accelerate above Rs 570 where pattern breakout is expected and it can attempt to retest its interim top in coming sessions.

Declining histogram of MACD is also suggesting upside momentum. Positional trader can create fresh long position around Rs 560 with a stop loss below Rs 539 on closing basis for an initial target of Rs 600.

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy around Rs 6,950 |Target: Rs 7,350| Stop loss: Rs 6,688| Upside: 6 percent

Bargain hunting is seen at lower levels in the scrip from where it formed a strong base. Currently, it has given breakout from its falling channel price pattern with decent volume. Moreover, the formation of morning star with long bull candles suggests upside.

Positive divergence in RSI is also lending support to the price action. Traders can enter at around Rs 6,950 for the target of Rs 7,350 while keeping a stop loss of Rs 6,688.

The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on May 27, 2019 09:13 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ramadan is a Mental & Spiritual Exercise for Me: ...

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, a Film that Should Not Have Been at Canne ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.