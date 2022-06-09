English
    Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO

    After news of early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering came earlier this day,the Ant Group revealed it has no plan to initiate an initial public offering via its WeChat account.

    Reuters
    June 09, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    "Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.

    China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

    Earlier today Chinese financial regulators were said to have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. However the group's latest Wechat post dismissed the claim.

     

    Tags: #Ant Group #Business #China #Jack Ma #markets #world
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 06:15 pm
