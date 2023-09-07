English
    Analyst call tracker: Bajaj Auto faces several headwinds despite Triumph launch

    Tepid exports recovery, margin worries, EV subsidy reduction and rising competition in entry segments are among the concerns.

    Veer Sharma
    September 07, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
    The company reported a 31 percent decline in its domestic two-wheeler sales in August.

    Despite Bajaj Auto's push in the mid-sized segment with the newly launched Triumph, several analysts believe there are still concerns that need to be addressed before they can turn bullish on the Pune-based automobile giant. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Bajaj has 24 ‘buy’ calls, 17 ‘hold’ calls and 6 ‘sell’ calls. This subdued sentiment is also reflected in Bajaj's stock movement. In the last month, the stock has given a return of a marginal 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, competitors...

