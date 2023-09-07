Analyst call tracker: Bajaj Auto faces several headwinds despite Triumph launch

The company reported a 31 percent decline in its domestic two-wheeler sales in August.

Despite Bajaj Auto's push in the mid-sized segment with the newly launched Triumph, several analysts believe there are still concerns that need to be addressed before they can turn bullish on the Pune-based automobile giant. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Bajaj has 24 ‘buy’ calls, 17 ‘hold’ calls and 6 ‘sell’ calls. This subdued sentiment is also reflected in Bajaj's stock movement. In the last month, the stock has given a return of a marginal 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, competitors...