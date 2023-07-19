Amara Raja shares rebound after marquee funds pick up 7% stake

Amara Raja shares have outperformed the Nifty50 and have given returns of 36 percent over a 12 month period versus 21 percent returned by the index.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Limited traded up 1.6 percent at Rs 652 at 9:29am on July 19 after 4 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE with six investors picking up a 7 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 652.

The investors are Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Pinebridge Investments Asia Limited A/C PB Global Funds - Pinebridge India EqFund, and Societe Generale, bulk deal data showed.

This gains significance as Clarios ARBL Holdings sold its entire stake in the battery maker through bulk deals on July 18. It offloaded 2.4 crore shares or about 14 percent stake in the company. Following the development, the shares of Amara Raja tanked 6 percent on Tuesday.

According to the shareholding data, the company is majority owned by public shareholders at 72 percent, while the remaining 28 percent is owned by the promoters. Of the public shareholders, mutual funds hold more than 2 percent stake.

Amara Raja Batteries is a leading manufacturer of lead-acid batteries within the Indian storage battery industry. Their extensive product range caters to industrial and automotive applications alike.

Amara Raja Batteries is the preferred supplier for entities such as major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector, Indian Railways, and the power, oil, and gas industries, among others.



The company reported revenue of Rs 2,429 crore in the March quarter, up 10 percent year-on-year from 2,197 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

