English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani group stocks fall; Adani Power, Adani Wilmar decline nearly 5%

    Following a revelation that the conglomerate is "seriously overleveraged," with the group primarily employing debt to make aggressive investments across both existing and new businesses, the majority of the Adani group stocks closed the day Tuesday down.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Most of the Adani group stocks ended lower on Tuesday following a report that the conglomerate is "deeply overleveraged" with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses. Shares of Adani Power fell 4.99 per cent, Adani Wilmar went lower by 4.73 per cent and Adani Green Energy declined 4.15 per cent on the BSE.

    Adani Power and Adani Wilmar hit their lower circuit limits during the day. Also, Adani Enterprises fell 0.93 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dipped 0.32 per cent.

    However, Adani Transmission jumped 3.23 per cent and Adani Total Gas climbed 1.73 per cent. In the broader market, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 257.43 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,031.30.

    Richest Indian Gautam Adani's ports-to-power-to-cement conglomerate is "deeply overleveraged" with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said on Tuesday. In a report titled 'Adani Group: Deeply Overleveraged', CreditSights said, "In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies."

    Starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, the Adani group has diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centres and defence.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani Stock #Business #India #Market
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.