App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterprises up 3% as Carmichael mine project to be financed through own resources

Adani Mining's Carmichael mine and rail project will be 100 percent financed through the Adani Group's resources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises shares rallied as much as 2.9 percent in morning on Thursday after the company finally decided to finance its Carmichael mine project through its own resources. The project was stacked up both environmentally and financially.

"Adani Mining's Carmichael mine and rail project will be 100 percent financed through the Adani Group's resources," Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow announced in Central Queensland.

Today's announcement follows eight years of planning, securing approvals and successfully contesting legal challenges from anti-mining activists.

"We have worked tirelessly to clear the required hurdles," Dow said.

related news

"Given we meet the same environmental standards and operate under the same regulations as other miners, we expect that Adani Mining will be treated no differently than any other Queensland mining company," he added.

Dow said construction and operation of the mine will now begin. "Our work in recent months has culminated in Adani Group's approval of the revised project plan that de-risks the initial stage of the Carmichael mine and rail project by adopting a narrow gauge rail solution combined with a reduced ramp up volume for the mine."

This means the company has minimised its execution risk and initial capital outlay, he said, adding the sharpening of the mine plan has kept operating costs to a minimum and ensures the project remains within the first quartile of the global cost curve.

"All coal produced in the initial ramp up phase will be consumed by the Adani Group's captive requirements," Dow said.

The announcement of funding to Australia's mining project was made to community leaders, mining industry contractors and suppliers at the Bowen Basin Mining Club luncheon in Mackay, regional Queensland and also followed recent changes to simplify construction and reduce the initial capital requirements for the Carmichael project.

This is an important milestone that will help create new opportunities for trade and investment between Australia and India, Adani Enterprises said.

At 09:55 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 159.55, up Rs 1.70, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:08 am

tags #Adani Enterprises #Adani Mining #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.