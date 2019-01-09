App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:12 PM IST

Accumulate Repco Home Finance, target Rs 471: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 420-430 for the upside target of Rs 471 levels and a stop loss below Rs 390, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Shitij Gandhi

Repco Home Finance has given breakout, after a prolonged consolidation of more than two weeks along with price rising above its 100 days exponential moving average on a daily interval.

On the broader structure as well the stock is also building up a “W” pattern on the technical ground which is again a bullish signal. So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 420-430 for the upside target of Rs 471 levels and a stop loss below Rs 390.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:12 pm

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

