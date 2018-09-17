App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aavas Financiers sets price band of Rs 818-821 a share for IPO

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.62 crore equity share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers set the price band of Rs 818 to Rs 821 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.62 crore equity share.

Through OFS, Lake District Holdings will sell 88.15 lakh shares, Partners Group ESCL will be selling 42.81 lakh shares and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund will offload 2.36 lakh shares.

Partners Group Private Equity Master Fund LLC will sell 18.79 lakh shares, while Sushil Kumar Agarwal will put 9.11 lakh share on sale.

The offer will open on September 25 and close on September 27.

The shares would be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aavas offers housing loans to customer from low and middle income segment in semi-urban and rural areas.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:47 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #India #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.