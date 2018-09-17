Aavas Financiers sets price band of Rs 818-821 a share for IPO

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers set the price band of Rs 818 to Rs 821 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.62 crore equity share.

Through OFS, Lake District Holdings will sell 88.15 lakh shares, Partners Group ESCL will be selling 42.81 lakh shares and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund will offload 2.36 lakh shares.

Partners Group Private Equity Master Fund LLC will sell 18.79 lakh shares, while Sushil Kumar Agarwal will put 9.11 lakh share on sale.

The offer will open on September 25 and close on September 27.

The shares would be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aavas offers housing loans to customer from low and middle income segment in semi-urban and rural areas.