App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4 stocks that will benefit most from changes in partial credit guarantee scheme

The changes will allow state-run banks to purchase pooled assets from financially sound NBFCs and HFCs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The cabinet on December 11 extended the partial credit guarantee scheme for public sector banks (PSBs) to purchase high-rated pooled assets from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

The state-owned banks can now purchase high-rated pooled assets from financially sound NBFCs and HFCs, with the amount of overall guarantee provided by the government till the first loss of up to 10 percent of fair value of assets being purchased by banks or Rs 10,000 crore, whichever is lower, said a report.

Close

However, brokerage houses are not convinced. Credit Suisse is of the view that the wholesale debt market differentiation among NBFCs hasn’t eased.

related news

Credit Suisse continues to prefer retail-focused NBFCs such as HDFC LtdM&M FinanceChola Finance, and LIC Housing Finance.

The scheme was announced to address temporary liquidity and cash-flow mismatch issues faced by otherwise solvent NBFCs and HFCs without them having to resort to distress sale of assets for meeting their commitments.

The scheme will cover non-banking lenders that may have slipped into the SMA-0 category during the one year period prior to August 1, 2018, and have asset pools rated "BBB+" or higher.

SMA-0 accounts are the special mention accounts (SMA) against which the principal or interest or any other amount wholly or partially is overdue between 1-30 days.

“Govt extending partial credit guarantee scheme for BBB+ rated asset pools is positive as it broadens the scope of the scheme. But, we doubt PSBs’ appetite for buying lower-rated asset pools,” Jefferies said in a note.

Morgan Stanley is of the view that the credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs is relaxed, but is unlikely to resolve the credit crunch facing NBFCs.

"The window for one-time partial credit guarantee offered by the government will remain open till 30th June 2020 or till such date by which Rs 1,00,000 crore assets get purchased by the banks, whichever is earlier," said a PTI report.

The Finance Minister Power will have the power to extend the scheme by up to three months, it said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:10 am

tags #and LIC Housing Finance #Chola Finance #credit guarantee scheme #Finance Minister #HDFC Ltd #HFCs #housing finance companies #M&M Finance #NBFC #Nirmala Sithamaran #SMA

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.