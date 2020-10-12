172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|3-point-analysis-with-failed-vedanta-delisting-what-should-investors-do-5951971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | With failed Vedanta delisting, what should investors do?

LIC tendered its shares at a price of Rs 320 which is a premium of 267 percent over the floor price set at Rs 87.25, upsetting Vedanta's calculation.

Moneycontrol News

The Vedanta delisting is deemed to have been failed. The number of shares tendered by public shareholders were 137. 8 crore while the minimum requirement was of only 134 crore shares.

However, the number of confirmed and valid bids were only 125.47 crore shares and for the delisting process.

What should investors do now? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
tags #Delisting #India #stocks #Vedanta #video

