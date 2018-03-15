App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Nifty pharma outperforms led by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, MMTC zooms 13%; IOC at 52-week low

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1188 stocks advancing while 430 declined and 395 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1491 stocks advanced and 628 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian markets on Thursday morning were trading flat with the Nifty shedding 4 points or 0.05 percent  while the Sensex was up 10 points.

The Nifty midcap index was 0.6 percent led by Andhra Bank, IDBI Bank, JP Associates, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance Power, Strides Shasun and Unitech.

CNX Pharma gained close to 1 percent aided by stocks like Divi's Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

The top Nifty gainers included Tech Mahindra which added 1.5 percent followed by Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance.

related news

The top Nifty losers included IOC which fell close to 2.5 percent followed by BPCL, NTPC, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

The most active Nifty stocks included IDBI bank which jumped over 6 percent followed by Venky's, IOC, PNB and Tech Mahindra.

The top Sensex gainers were MMTC which zoomed close to 14  percent while Future Retail was up 8 percent. Jai Corp, Hindustan Copper and Shipping Corporation of India were the other gainers.

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam Investment, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra and TV18 Broadcast were few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

30 stocks hit new 52-week low including Indian Oil Corporation, Mcleod Russel and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1188 stocks advancing while 430 declined and 395 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1491 stocks advanced and 628 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

JPMorgan has maintained an Overweight stance on Dr. Reddy’s Labs with target of Rs 3,000. It feels that the underlying earnings can improve even without large launches. The house is of the view that the company is making progress in ramping up its proprietary portfolio in the US.

"Growing biosimilars in emerging markets is likely to support earnings beyond FY20," it added.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Ashok Leyland #BPCL #Bull's Eye: Buy Tech Mahindra #Buzzing Stocks #Cholamandalam Investment #Divis Labs #Dr Reddys Labs #Glenmark Pharma #ICICI Bank #Jai Corp #KPIT Tech #Mahindra & Mahindra #MMTC #NTPC #Sun pharma #Tech Mahindra #TV18 Broadcast #Wipro #Yes Bank

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC