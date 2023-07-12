English
    Marico Q1 PAT seen up 10.2% YoY to Rs 408.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,513.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 408.7 crore up 10.2% year-on-year (up 35.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,513.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 47.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 578.2 crore.

