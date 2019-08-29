Maple Investment sells 6.27% stake in Lemon Tree Hotels for Rs 273 crore

Maple Investment on August 29 offloaded nearly 5 crore shares, or 6.27 per cent stake, of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd worth over Rs 273 crore through open market transaction.

According to data available with NSE, Maple Investment Ltd sold over 4.97 crore shares at Rs 55 per piece for Rs 273.48 crore.

In separate transactions, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and Van Eck Emerging Market Fund bought total shares worth Rs 156.24 crore.

Franklin Templeton purchased 1.57 crore shares for Rs 86.39 crore, while Van Eck acquired 1.27 crore shares worth Rs 69.85 crore.