App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maple Investment sells 6.27% stake in Lemon Tree Hotels for Rs 273 crore

According to data available with NSE, Maple Investment Ltd sold over 4.97 crore shares at Rs 55 per piece for Rs 273.48 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maple Investment on August 29 offloaded nearly 5 crore shares, or 6.27 per cent stake, of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd worth over Rs 273 crore through open market transaction.

According to data available with NSE, Maple Investment Ltd sold over 4.97 crore shares at Rs 55 per piece for Rs 273.48 crore.

In separate transactions, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and Van Eck Emerging Market Fund bought total shares worth Rs 156.24 crore.

Close

Franklin Templeton purchased 1.57 crore shares for Rs 86.39 crore, while Van Eck acquired 1.27 crore shares worth Rs 69.85 crore.

related news

Both the entities bought Lemon Tree's shares for Rs 55 per scrip. As per the shareholding pattern data available on the NSE, Maple Investment held 12.42 per cent stake or 9.84 crore shares in Lemon Tree Hotels at the end of June 2019 quarter. Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels closed at Rs 53 per scrip, down 7.34 per cent on the NSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. #Market news

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.