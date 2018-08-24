App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manpasand Beverages sets up new facility in UP with Rs 180 crore investment

The new facility is located in Varanasi. We propose to focus on manufacturing our existing range of products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Fruit juice maker Manpasand Beverages today said it has completed the setting up a new, Rs 180 crore manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

"The new facility is located in Varanasi. We propose to focus on manufacturing our existing range of products. With this, we will be better positioned to cater the markets of North and East India," Manpasand Beverages said in a BSE filing.

Investment for this new facility is approximately Rs 170-180 crore.

The company said the facility will lead to capacity addition of 45,000 to 50,000 cases per day from its existing capacity of around 2,25,000 cases per day.

Earlier this month, Manpasand Beverages said it is planning to invest Rs 1,500 crore to set up 10 new manufacturing plants in the country by 2020 in its effort to drive volume.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:40 pm

#Business #Companies #India #Manpasand Beverages

