Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | What the govt has clarified on tax changes

Sakshi Batra in conversation with Amit Singhania, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to find out more about the clarifications made by government on the new tax regime.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There were several questions in the minds of employees, business persons and professionals following the tax announcements made at Budget 2020. To switch to the new tax regime or not is one thing that many employees will be vary of, and will have to make a decision soon as the new fiscal approaches. Off course after due diligence over how they plan to save more money for themselves.

Nonetheless, the clarifications made by the government following the Budget will sure come in handy and make it easy for people to make an informed choice.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amit Singhania, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to find out more about the clarifications made by the government on the new tax regime and how will they help employees.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 12:16 pm

