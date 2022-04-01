English
    MamaEarth awarded as the Young Turks Startup of the year at IBLA 2022

    Chandra R Srikanth
    April 01, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Representative photo

    MamaEarth has received an award in the Young Turks Startup of the year category at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Award 2022.

    Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has emerged as one of the hottest new-age consumer brands in India, riding the direct-to-consumer wave, where brands sell their wares directly to consumers through their own websites, apps or via e-commerce channels.

    Mamaearth became the first unicorn of 2022 when its parent Honasa Consumer raised $52 million on January 1 in a round led by Sequoia, at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

    The company offers more than 80 “toxin-free, natural products”, including bamboo-based baby wipes, face masks, lotions, and hair-care products. Mamaearth also launched a second brand, Derma Co, late in 2019. Its products have hit an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 500 crore, something few new-age consumer brands have managed to do.

    Recently, Mamaearth launched Aqualogica, a hydration-based skincare brand suited for Indian skin and tropical weather.
    Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
