MamaEarth awarded as the Young Turks Startup of the year at IBLA 2022

Representative photo

MamaEarth has received an award in the Young Turks Startup of the year category at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Award 2022.

Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has emerged as one of the hottest new-age consumer brands in India, riding the direct-to-consumer wave, where brands sell their wares directly to consumers through their own websites, apps or via e-commerce channels.

Mamaearth became the first unicorn of 2022 when its parent Honasa Consumer raised $52 million on January 1 in a round led by Sequoia, at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

The company offers more than 80 “toxin-free, natural products”, including bamboo-based baby wipes, face masks, lotions, and hair-care products. Mamaearth also launched a second brand, Derma Co, late in 2019. Its products have hit an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 500 crore, something few new-age consumer brands have managed to do.

Recently, Mamaearth launched Aqualogica, a hydration-based skincare brand suited for Indian skin and tropical weather.