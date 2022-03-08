English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Making sustainable value chain a reality/Enabling sustainable value chain

    Listen to Nisha Poddar discuss the expanding responsibility of companies in inculcating sustainability up and down the value chain on the latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

    As businesses move towards sustainability, a key element that defines their ESG-compliance is the ecosystem they operate in. Through policies and processes that facilitate sustainable terms of commerce, each of these companies can play a proactive role in 'Enabling a sustainable value chain'.

    On the latest podcast of PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action', in association with Moneycontrol, host Nisha Poddar discusses this hypothesis with a distinguished panel of guests, featuring Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Snapdeal Ltd. and Manish Sharma, Leader - Infrastructure & Logistics, PwC India. Listen now!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Podcast #sustainable
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.