MakeMyTrip inks pact with TripAdvisor

MakeMyTrip on October 9 said it has signed an agreement with travel platform major TripAdvisor to offer choices for local experiences at international destinations to outbound Indian travellers.

Indian travellers looking to discover the world will now have over 250,000 bookable tours and activities from the online travel firm to choose from when they visit MakeMyTrip's 'Experiences and Activities' section, the company said in a statement.

"With the rollout of international experiences with TripAdvisor on our platform, we are confident that we can now empower Indian travellers with more choices when they travel overseas which they can book online," MakeMyTrip India, New Business - chief business officer Deepak Tuli said.

The company, however, did not share any financial details of the agreement.

In a similar vein, TripAdvisor's Country Manager of India Nikhil Ganju said: "As the world's largest provider of tours, attractions and experiences, we are glad to partner with MakeMyTrip to help Indians discover the world, whatever your budget, interests or destination."

Great experiences make a vacation truly memorable and TripAdvisor data shows that travellers are increasingly building immersive local experiences into their itineraries, Ganju added.

MakeMyTrip aims to maximise its reach to the 25 million Indian travellers going overseas and help enhance their overall journey with a wide selection of in-destination experiences, the statement said.