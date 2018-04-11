App
Apr 11, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra reports best ever tractor sales in 2017-18

The company achieved its highest ever annual tractor sales and registered a growth of 22 per cent in the domestic market in 2017-18

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra & Mahindra today said it has sold over 3 lakh tractors in the domestic market last fiscal, its best ever performance in a financial year.

The company achieved its highest ever annual tractor sales and registered a growth of 22 per cent in the domestic market in 2017-18, the auto major said in a statement.

M&M sold a total of 3,19,468 units, including 3,04,019 units in the domestic market during the last financial year, it added.

The company currently holds 42.9 per cent market share in the domestic tractor market.

"Coupled with our channel strength and a comprehensive product portfolio we have achieved highest ever tractor sales in a year," M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said.

Going beyond selling tractors, the company aims to offer a wide range of farming solutions, he added.

#Business #Mahindra & Mahindra

