App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has sold zero units in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown, the company said in a statement.

It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.

Close

“At Mahindra, we are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

related news

The safety of employees will be of paramount importance to the company while resuming operations, he added.

"We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," Nakra noted.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #domestic market #Mahindra & Mahindra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

COVID-19 onslaught: India's hospitals look down the barrel of the gun

COVID-19 onslaught: India's hospitals look down the barrel of the gun

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.