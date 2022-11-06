Maharashtra govt will plan film city between Mumbai and Thane: CM

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will work on planning a film city between Mumbai and Thane cities to provide a wider platform to artists, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event where noted Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle was felicitated for the 12,500th show of his play 'Eka Lagnachi Gosht', Shinde said the state government will support Marathi theatre and cinema.

"There is a lot of shooting happening in Thane too," he said, adding that a film city will be planned between Mumbai and Thane, separated by 23 km.

He also said a nodal officer would be appointed to review and inspect the condition of drama auditoriums and take necessary steps to improve them.

Shinde said a recommendation has been forwarded to the Centre to confer the Padma award to Damle.