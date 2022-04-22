English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maharashtra govt to import coal to tide over load shedding crisis: Ajit Pawar

    "Load shedding is going on in the state. A meeting was held on this issue by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I will take a review of the power department every week on the issue of load shedding and the cabinet has given its approval to check whether there is any availability of power in the country,” Ajit Pawar said.

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    Image: AFP

    Image: AFP

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that in order to tide over the current load shedding crisis in the state, the government has decided to import coal to some extent from outside the country for power generation.

    He also said that efforts were on to get one coal mine in Chhattisgarh allocated to the power department in Maharashtra.

    Speaking to reporters, Pawar said the supply of coal was not being done in the country the way it should be.

    "Load shedding is going on in the state. A meeting was held on this issue by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. I will take a review of the power department every week on the issue of load shedding and the cabinet has given its approval to check whether there is any availability of power in the country,” he said.

    Efforts are being made to do away with load shedding and to ensure smooth power supply in the state, the senior NCP leader said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Coal supply to several states is insufficient. Maharashtra is also not getting enough supply and that is why we have taken a decision to import coal to some extent from outside the country. Besides that, efforts are being made to get one coal mine allocated for Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco)…Energy Minister Nitin Raut is working on it,” Pawar added.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also asked the Chattishgarh government which is of a similar ideology, to allocate one coal mine to Maharashtra, he said.

    Replying to a question whether the BJP-led Centre was indulging in vendetta politics by not providing coal to Maharashtra, Pawar said the supply of coal to various states was not happening the way it should be done.

    "There are issues of railway wagons. Today, railway wagons are needed to transport coal, sugar, wheat and other essential commodities, which need to be taken to the ports. I do not want to bring any politics into it. I do not want to make that kind of allegation, but it is a fact that there is a shortage of coal,” the deputy chief minister said.

    Last week, minister Nitin Raut had said that load shedding in the state was a result of increase in electricity demand relaxation of the COVID-19 curbs, and blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ajit Pawar #Business #coal #Coal imports #India #Maharashtra
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.